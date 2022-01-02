PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 856,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,536 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $58,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VONV opened at $73.74 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $74.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.