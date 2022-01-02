PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,781 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.27% of Teledyne Technologies worth $53,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 10.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,703,000 after buying an additional 12,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $511.80.

In related news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $436.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $350.01 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $437.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

