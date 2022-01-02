Portion Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Portion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a market cap of $3.66 million and $66,492.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Portion has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00044918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005221 BTC.

Portion Profile

Portion (PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 365,900,932 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

