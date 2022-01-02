Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing therapeutics for high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.58.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 11,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.89 per share, with a total value of $76,182.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin bought 27,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $198,465.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 174,118 shares of company stock worth $1,223,673 in the last 90 days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Article: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.