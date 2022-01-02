Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) Critical Analysis

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Gamida Cell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 18.52 -$109.01 million ($0.60) -12.33 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$72.70 million ($1.77) -1.44

Gamida Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gamida Cell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -26.91% -41.63% -14.61% Gamida Cell N/A -124.72% -51.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Gamida Cell shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Gamida Cell 0 0 5 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 191.89%. Gamida Cell has a consensus price target of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 474.80%. Given Gamida Cell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

