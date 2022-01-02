Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.29 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 280.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013981 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,044,531 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

