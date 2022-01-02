Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Trading Down 22.9%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC) dropped 22.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 13,700 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 144% from the average daily volume of 5,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.26.

Princeton Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PIAC)

Princeton Capital Corp. is a business development company. The fund focuses on providing customized debt financing solutions to lower middle market companies. Princeton capital was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in north Andover, MA.

