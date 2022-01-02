Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy comprises about 1.8% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 10.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.90 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

