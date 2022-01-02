Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,072,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,317,675,000 after acquiring an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,854,059,000 after acquiring an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,737,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,922,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,140,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,897.04 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,696.10 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,914.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,773.30. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

