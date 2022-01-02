Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 486 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 2.7% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $3,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.72. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.85 and a 1-year high of $137.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 25.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

