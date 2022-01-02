Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.91 Million

Brokerages expect Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) to report $134.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progress Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.50 million and the highest is $136.20 million. Progress Software posted sales of $129.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will report full year sales of $536.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.68 million to $549.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $569.84 million, with estimates ranging from $550.70 million to $588.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progress Software.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

PRGS traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.27. 150,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.78. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $39.91 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

In related news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $63,153.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

