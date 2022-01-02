Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $37.87

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $38.80. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
