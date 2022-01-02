Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $37.87

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $37.87, but opened at $38.80. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RXDX. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $27.09.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 44.74% and a negative net margin of 2,696.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

