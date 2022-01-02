Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,979 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 173.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 22.2% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $224.97 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

