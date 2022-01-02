Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $2,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 156,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 18,074 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $744,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 175,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 121,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EWL opened at $52.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.84. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

