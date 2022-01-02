Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in CSX by 28.2% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 22,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 18.8% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,554 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 8.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 182,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CSX by 16.4% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 20,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.98.

CSX opened at $37.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.97. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

