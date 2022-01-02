Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Longbow Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.74.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.47 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $160.76 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $174.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total transaction of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

