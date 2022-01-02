Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,364 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 177,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises 2.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of EWU stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $34.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.95.

