Prosper (PROS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.81 Million

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prosper has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Prosper has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001471 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00048361 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003239 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00010799 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Prosper Coin Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Buying and Selling Prosper

