Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by Bbva USA

Bbva USA cut its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Bbva USA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,737. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $66.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -154.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

