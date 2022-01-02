Pzena Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,247,735 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 42.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,585,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247,735 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $20,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABEV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambev by 4.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 86,134 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 9.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 24,932 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 6.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,843 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 13.9% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 346,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 42,371 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambev presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

