Pzena Investment Management LLC Buys 342,358 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 13.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,868,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 342,358 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $52,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth approximately $6,894,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 149.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 158,809 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 117.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 17,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 100.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.74.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $393.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, CFO Robert G. Hrivnak acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $521,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.

