Pzena Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 999,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,077 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.25% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $36,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at about $233,402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

