Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total value of $63,753.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,095 shares of company stock worth $21,716,542. 10.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $631.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $612.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

