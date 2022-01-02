Pzena Investment Management LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NABL. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at about $19,344,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NABL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of N-able in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NYSE NABL opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.18. N-able Inc has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

N-able Company Profile

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

