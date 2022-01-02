QP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

QP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $23,246,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 908,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,204 shares in the last quarter.

FPE opened at $20.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $20.76.

