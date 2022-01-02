QP Wealth Management LLC Has $202,000 Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 397.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,318,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $295,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,269 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,015,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,263,000 after buying an additional 196,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,117,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,243,000 after buying an additional 533,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 874,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,888,000 after acquiring an additional 136,900 shares during the last quarter.

GDXJ stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.34. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $58.55.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

