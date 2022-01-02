QP Wealth Management LLC Has $4.45 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

QP Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 4.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,009 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. New Street Research increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $831.00.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total value of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock worth $4,499,277,379 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,068.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $841.45. The company has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

