QP Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 1.2% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,427,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after buying an additional 1,355,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after buying an additional 1,021,839 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

DIS opened at $154.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $281.54 billion, a PE ratio of 142.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.26 and a 200-day moving average of $170.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $142.04 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

