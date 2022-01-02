QP Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 958,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,234,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 806,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,558,000 after acquiring an additional 35,659 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 589,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,969,000 after acquiring an additional 66,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 566,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after acquiring an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $46.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80.

