Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.14. Approximately 63,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 26,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

QTRHF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Quarterhill from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC cut their target price on Quarterhill from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $243.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.87 million during the quarter. Quarterhill had a negative net margin of 24.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.85%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of technology companies offering products and services. It operates through the following segments: Licensing, Systems, Services, and Recurring. The Licensing segment focuses in technology licenses, perpetual software licenses, and other revenues characterized as one-time licenses.

