Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quotient from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

QTNT opened at $2.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.38. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $9.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Quotient will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Khoury Mohammad El purchased 50,000 shares of Quotient stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Quotient by 22.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Quotient by 4.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,448,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Ltd. is a commercial-stage diagnostics company, which provides immunohematology products to hospitals and blood banks. Its products and services include MOSAIQ and ALBA. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells conventional reagent products to equipment manufacturers. It engages in transfusion diagnostics, which focuses on blood grouping and serological disease screening.

