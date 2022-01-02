Raymond James & Associates Has $11.74 Million Holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,063 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. HSBC cut their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.37.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $55.93 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.