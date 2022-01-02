Raymond James & Associates Has $11.92 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in RLI were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RLI by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,682,000 after acquiring an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in RLI by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in RLI by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in RLI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded RLI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE RLI opened at $112.10 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $95.53 and a fifty-two week high of $117.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.99.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. RLI had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $270.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

