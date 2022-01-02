Raymond James & Associates Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Whirlpool were worth $12,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WHR. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its position in Whirlpool by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Whirlpool by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Whirlpool by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Whirlpool by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock opened at $234.66 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $171.33 and a 52 week high of $257.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.67, for a total transaction of $211,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

