Raymond James & Associates Has $12.64 Million Stake in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IOO opened at $78.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $61.87 and a 52 week high of $78.83.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

