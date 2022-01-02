Raymond James & Associates Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,420 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.32. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $61.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

