Raymond James Downgrades Methanex (TSE:MX) to Hold

Raymond James downgraded shares of Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Raymond James currently has C$52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MX. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a C$67.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised Methanex to a buy rating and set a C$53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$48.70.

Shares of MX stock opened at C$50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.83, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.17. Methanex has a 1 year low of C$37.85 and a 1 year high of C$65.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.94.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 5.8699997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.67%.

In other Methanex news, Director Alejandro Larrive sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.91, for a total value of C$152,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$652,946.40.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

