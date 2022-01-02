Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 52,872 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after buying an additional 372,791 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,914,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after buying an additional 1,636,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,946,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,057,000 after buying an additional 1,210,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.54. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

