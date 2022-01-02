Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.69 Million Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $5,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUV. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,368 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 280,755 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.25. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.17 and a one year high of $11.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

