Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $5.83 Million Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $5,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 276.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.41.

