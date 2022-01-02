Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 108,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,900 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 834.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $53.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

