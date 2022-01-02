Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDSF opened at $20.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.14. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%.

