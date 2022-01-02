Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Livent were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Livent by 26.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

LTHM opened at $24.38 on Friday. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.18.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.