Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 12,586 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in CyrusOne by 542.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 96,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 81,403 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in CyrusOne by 1.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in CyrusOne during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,958,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CONE opened at $89.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.39. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 507.33%.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

