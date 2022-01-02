Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,478 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,891,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,893,300,000 after acquiring an additional 281,438 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,524,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,856,973,000 after purchasing an additional 468,887 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,260,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,272,337,000 after purchasing an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,960,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,496,000 after purchasing an additional 121,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,871,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,481 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.14.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total transaction of $9,775,488.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc D. Oken bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $167.46 per share, with a total value of $837,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,597 shares of company stock valued at $51,058,405. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $173.82 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.95 and a twelve month high of $175.12. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $168.37 and a 200-day moving average of $157.15.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

