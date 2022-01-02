Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys 5,575 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) by 8.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter worth $292,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2,088,900.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 20,889 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at about $510,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.50.

