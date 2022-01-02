Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 428.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $269,570.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $86,881.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,161 shares of company stock worth $1,587,920 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GWRE opened at $113.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 5.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.75. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $165.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $132.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

