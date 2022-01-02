Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 143.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,801,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,243,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,059,000 after acquiring an additional 285,797 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after purchasing an additional 159,572 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,319,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,856,000 after purchasing an additional 127,442 shares during the period.

HDV opened at $100.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.35. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $101.36.

