Regal Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 108.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in BlackRock by 47.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 22.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $977.71.

NYSE BLK opened at $915.56 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $927.08 and a 200-day moving average of $901.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.