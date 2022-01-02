Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,189 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 26,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,079,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,405,000 after purchasing an additional 104,560 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,683,000 after purchasing an additional 166,938 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

BATS VLUE opened at $109.47 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60.

